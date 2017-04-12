Fire engulfs factory a day after BMW hits building next door
Part of the Swan Foundry factory in Swan Close Road, opposite the entry slip-road to Morrisons, went up in flames shortly before 6.30pm yesterday. Swan Foundry quality assurance manager Chris Phillips said the fire had broken out in a small part of the business known as Prop Shop and praised the fire service for acting quickly to contain the blaze.
