Fire crews tackling house fire in Stowmarket this morning

16 hrs ago

Fire crews are at the scene currently of a house fire in Combs Ford, just outside Stowmarket, in Hill Rise. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 6am with crews from Elmswell, Stowmarket, Princes Street and Ipswich East all attending.

