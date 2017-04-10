Fire at Brent Cross shuts down M1
Didn't disappoint" Eight fire engines and 58 fireman are tackling a fire at a builder's merchant in Brent Park Road, Brent Cross. The London Fire Brigade were called to the scene at 3.45pm and received more than 15 calls to report the incident.
