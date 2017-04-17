Family of Scottish backpacker raped a...

Family of Scottish backpacker raped and murdered in India issue appeal for justice

18 hrs ago

Danielle McLaughlin was attacked in Goa last month and one local man has been charged with the crime but others are suspected to be involved. The family and friends of a a murdered Scots-born a backpacker have issued an international appeal to help secure justice.

Chicago, IL

