Every Other Wednesday' author comes to Fairfield bookstore
Author and former Fairfielder Susan Kietzman will be at the Fairfield University Bookstore in downtown on Thursday, May 4, to talk about her new book, "Every Other Wednesday." Author and former Fairfielder Susan Kietzman will be at the Fairfield University Bookstore in downtown on Thursday, May 4, to talk about her new book, "Every Other Wednesday."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
