EU legislators tell UK on Brexit: no parallel talks
Britain's former UKIP leader Nigel Farage attends a session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The European Union's chief negotiator in the upcoming divorce proceedings with Britain says that parallel talks on its exit from the EU and a future trade relationship "is a very risky approach" he is bent on avoiding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|17 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|125
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|9 hr
|BlunderCONS
|6
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|9 hr
|BlunderCONS
|50
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|13 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC