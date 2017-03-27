Elton John cancer man's fundraising f...

Elton John cancer man's fundraising for dog in need

16 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

A POPULAR Elton John tribute act diagnosed with cancer has been fundraising to help save a dog thrown from a car. Andy Crosbie, who was himself the centre of a fundraising campaign when his friends at the Clifton Arms pub in Blackburn discovered he had been diagnosed with cancer, has been taking care of 'Ruby' the dog after finding her abandoned on a road near his home in Moor Lane, Darwen.

