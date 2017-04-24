Edmonton Winds Presents: The British Invasion
The Edmonton Winds invites you to join us for an afternoon of music, as we travel back through time and experience the timeless favourites of the British rule, spanning from King Henry VIII, all the way to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the premiere of a Clarinet Concerto written by Canadian Composer Elizabeth Raum, featuring Don Ross.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|11 hr
|Advents
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|Sat
|they coming closer
|33
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Apr 26
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC