Easter rail services hit by engineering work

There will be no Southern and Gatwick Express train services on Easter Sunday to or from London Victoria station due to planned engineering works by Network Rail, the train operator confirmed today. Most of Victoria services will be diverted to London Bridge and Gatwick Express passengers will be able to use Southern and Thameslink services to and from London.

Chicago, IL

