East Lancashire MPs excited by election battle to come
THE reaction of East Lancashire MPs to the early general election poll was surprise and then excitement for the battle to come. Most seemed happy to gear up for a crucial election in the wake of last year's pro-Brexit vote in the Euro-referendum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|48 min
|Spotted Girl
|7
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC