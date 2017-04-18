Drunk driver jailed for killing father-of-one

A DRUNK driver has been locked up for more than four years for killing a father-of-one when he smashed into his motorbike head on. Michael Dix died instantly when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Daniel Beaumont collided his Yamaha motorcycle while he was travelling home from work at Agrivert in Benson shortly after midnight on November 29 last year.

