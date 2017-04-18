Drunk driver jailed for killing fathe...

Drunk driver jailed for killing father-of-one

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

A DRUNK driver has been locked up for more than four years for killing a father-of-one when he smashed into his motorbike head on. Michael Dix died instantly when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Daniel Beaumont collided his Yamaha motorcycle while he was travelling home from work at Agrivert in Benson shortly after midnight on November 29 last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mon Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC