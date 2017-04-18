Drug and alcohol service turns itself...

Drug and alcohol service turns itself around and beats national treatment targets

14 hrs ago

It was a different story for Turning Point back in 2013 when Public Health England was called in following concern that Oxfordshire's performance was significantly below the national average. Presenting the latest figures to the Health Improvement Partnership Board on Thursday, senior operation manager Andy Symons said the turnaround was 'fantastic.'

Chicago, IL

