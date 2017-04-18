Disabled dog attack victim feared she...

Disabled dog attack victim feared she would be mauled to death

Read more: Daily Echo

A DISABLED woman who was attacked by an out of control dog in the New Forest feared she was going to be "mauled to death". Claudia Batchelor was dragged to the ground by a French bull mastiff last August, before it turned on her much smaller dog Barney.

Chicago, IL

