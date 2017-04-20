Diageo 'to cut over 100 Scottish jobs due to Brexit'
Drinks giant Diageo is to cut more than 100 jobs across its Scottish operations due to concerns over Brexit, according to the GMB union. Workers were warned of redundancies and told that some spirits production will be moved to plants in Italy and the United States, the union said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|19 hr
|andet1987
|10
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC