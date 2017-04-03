Cruel' burglar drowns puppy in bath
A seven-month-old puppy was drowned in a bath by a "cruel" intruder during a break-in, police have said. Benji the Cockapoo was found dead at the ransacked address in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, by owner Susan Walker on Wednesday.
