Crewkerne man Konrad Autur Hincer to ...

Crewkerne man Konrad Autur Hincer to stand trial accused of burgling Chard hotel

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

Konrad Autur Hincer was arrested and brought before Somerset Magistrates and is also charged with failing to comply with a breath test. Hincer, 32, of Gouldsbrook View, denied that between April 16 and April 24 last year he entered as a trespasser the Bellplot House Hotel in High Street, and stole a chop saw, electric branch cutter, electric plane, electric sander, toolbox, three kettles and a bottle of port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK 14 hr wichita-rick 10
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents Fri Wildchild 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Fri Teana Trump 51
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Fri Ex Senator Stillb... 7
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 9
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Apr 5 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,691 • Total comments across all topics: 280,171,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC