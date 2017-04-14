Crewkerne man Konrad Autur Hincer to stand trial accused of burgling Chard hotel
Konrad Autur Hincer was arrested and brought before Somerset Magistrates and is also charged with failing to comply with a breath test. Hincer, 32, of Gouldsbrook View, denied that between April 16 and April 24 last year he entered as a trespasser the Bellplot House Hotel in High Street, and stole a chop saw, electric branch cutter, electric plane, electric sander, toolbox, three kettles and a bottle of port.
