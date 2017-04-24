CRASH: The road between Minehead and Porlock is expected to be closed for a number of hours
The crash happened on the A39 near Whitecross Lane on Venniford Hill around 3.40pm this afternoon and involved two cars. A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We were called to a road traffic collision on the A39 between Porlock and Minehead at 3.40pm.
