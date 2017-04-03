Couple jailed for holding mentally di...

Couple jailed for holding mentally disabled woman as - sex slave'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Yeovil Express

A deviant who sexually abused a mentally disabled woman while holding her prisoner in his house for eight years has been jailed. Keith Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for keeping the woman as an invisible sex slave in a room with no light bulb, carpets or curtains at his filthy house in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 17 hr BlunderCONS 106
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... Apr 1 Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC