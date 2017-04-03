Couple jailed for holding mentally disabled woman as - sex slave'
A deviant who sexually abused a mentally disabled woman while holding her prisoner in his house for eight years has been jailed. Keith Baker was sentenced to 15 years in prison for keeping the woman as an invisible sex slave in a room with no light bulb, carpets or curtains at his filthy house in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yeovil Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|17 hr
|BlunderCONS
|106
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Apr 2
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC