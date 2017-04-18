Councils' A 350k spend fighting Heath...

Councils' A 350k spend fighting Heathrow expansion 'doing taxpayers a favour'

Local authorities spending A 350,000 fighting Heathrow 's planned third runway are 'doing taxpayers a favour', according to an anti-expansion campaigner. A freedom of information request first reported by the BBC revealed Wandsworth, Richmond and Hillingdon councils spent A 300,000 from their general funds, and Windsor and Maidenhead Council spent A 50,000 from its development fund.

Chicago, IL

