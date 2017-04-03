Councillor hoping new bins will help ...

Councillor hoping new bins will help alleviate dog fouling problem

A local councillor has welcomed approval from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council for the installation of four new waste bins along two rural roads near Donaghcloney. DUP representative Mark Baxter hopes the new bins will help alleviate problems of littering and dog fouling on the Moygannon Road and Ballynabragget Road.

Chicago, IL

