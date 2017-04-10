.com | UK police officer killed in terror attack honoured
The British police officer stabbed to death during last month's terror attack outside the British parliament was honoured Sunday with a private service there after Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval. In a rare honour which requires the Queen's consent, Keith Palmer's coffin was brought to a chapel within the Westminster parliament under police escort where it will lie overnight ahead of his funeral on Monday.
