Coastguards warning after teen falls on rocks
Young people are being urged not to play on rocks by the seashore after a teenager had to be transferred by lifeboat after a fall. Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard teams and South East Coast Ambulance paramedics were called at 6.50pm after the teenager slipped on the rocks and broke their wrist.
