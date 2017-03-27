Coastguards warning after teen falls ...

Coastguards warning after teen falls on rocks

Young people are being urged not to play on rocks by the seashore after a teenager had to be transferred by lifeboat after a fall. Newhaven and Birling Gap Coastguard teams and South East Coast Ambulance paramedics were called at 6.50pm after the teenager slipped on the rocks and broke their wrist.

