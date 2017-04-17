Clubbers treated for burns after suspected acid attack
At least 12 people were injured after the "unknown corrosive substance" was flung inside Mangle in Dalston, east London, early on Monday morning, London Fire Brigade said. Hundreds of people were at the venue, which was evacuated following the incident, and roads were closed as emergency services, including a hazardous area response team, rushed to the scene.
