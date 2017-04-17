Clubbers treated for burns after susp...

Clubbers treated for burns after suspected acid attack

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

At least 12 people were injured after the "unknown corrosive substance" was flung inside Mangle in Dalston, east London, early on Monday morning, London Fire Brigade said. Hundreds of people were at the venue, which was evacuated following the incident, and roads were closed as emergency services, including a hazardous area response team, rushed to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mon Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC