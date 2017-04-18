Brussels - set to demand UK pays to m...

Brussels - set to demand UK pays to move EU agencies out Britain'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Brussels is set to demand that Britain pays the cost of moving EU agencies out of the UK after Brexit, according to a leaked draft negotiating document. And the European Commission will insist that the UK pays its "divorce bill" in euros, ensuring that Britain bears the risk of any currency fluctuations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... 14 hr andet1987 10
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC