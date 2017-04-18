Brussels - set to demand UK pays to move EU agencies out Britain'
Brussels is set to demand that Britain pays the cost of moving EU agencies out of the UK after Brexit, according to a leaked draft negotiating document. And the European Commission will insist that the UK pays its "divorce bill" in euros, ensuring that Britain bears the risk of any currency fluctuations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surreycomet.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|14 hr
|andet1987
|10
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|Apr 13
|Memory cancer
|57
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC