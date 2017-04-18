British Empire Medal award is a family affair
Mr Williams is pictured with the British Empire Medal along with son Chris with his award and Lord-Lieutenant, Miss Sara Edwards. With them is Pembrokeshire County Council Chairman, Tony Brinsden, and one of the Lord-Lieutenant's Cadets for 2017, Cadet WHEN retired teacher Martyn Williams was presented with the British Empire Medal for his charity work earlier this week, he completed a unique family double.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|14 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC