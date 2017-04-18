Bridge reopens tonight after six months
ROYAL Wootton Bassett expects to breathes a sigh of relief as the Bath Road bridge, closed for six months as part of a multi-billion pound rail network electrification project, reopens to traffic tonight. The closure was supposed to end a month ago but Network Rail said it was held back by engineering challenges.
