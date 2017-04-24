Breast surgeon guilty of wounding pat...

Breast surgeon guilty of wounding patients during unnecessary operations

Ian Paterson was described in court by one victim as being "like God", lied to patients and exaggerated or invented the risk of cancer to convince them to go under the knife. The 59-year-old did so for "obscure motives" which may have included a desire to "earn extra money", Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Chicago, IL

