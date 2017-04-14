Both lanes at the A11 reopen following a fire at petrol station at Barton Mills
Police and fire crews at a fire at the Esso fuel garage on the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills. PICTURE: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY The southbound lane of the A11, near Barton Mills, is now open again and firefighters remain on scene following the blaze at the Esso station at Barton Mills.
