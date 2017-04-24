Body found in wooded area 'not suspic...

Body found in wooded area 'not suspicious'

POLICE and ambulance crews were called to Didcot this morning after a body was found by a member of the public. Thames Valley Police spokesman James Williams said: "We were called to land off Slade Road at 7.40am after reports that a body had been found by a member of the public.

