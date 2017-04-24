Big Tory majority 'would allow May to...

Big Tory majority 'would allow May to backslide on Brexit'

A whopping Tory majority at the General Election would allow Theresa May to backslide on Brexit, Ukip's leader has said. Paul Nuttall claimed the Prime Minister was already rowing back on immigration promises and had refused to rule out paying a huge divorce bill from the EU.

