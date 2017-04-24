Barclay set to be re-adopted to fight NE Cambs for the Conservatives at June 8 General Election
Steve Barclay is set to be re-adopted in five days times as the Conservative choice to fight the June 8 election in NE Cambs. The local Conservative association executive will meet in Whittlesey on Friday and invite members to endorse Mr Barclay, who ironically was originally chosen at a selection meeting in the town in 2008.
