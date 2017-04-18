Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' arrested after biting officers
A tiny feisty Chihuahua 'with serious anger issues' bit two police officers in Lurgan in the early hours of this morning. Named Nigel by one of the officers, he was found running around the streets of Lurgan and 'he didn't want to play ball'.
