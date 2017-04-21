Air marshal leaves gun in airplane bathroom
A federal air marshal on a transatlantic flight left her loaded service weapon in the airplane's bathroom, where it was discovered by a passenger who gave it to a crew member before it was returned to the federal agent, CNN has learned. The incident happened aboard Delta flight 221, which was traveling from Manchester, United Kingdom, to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 6, and was reported to the air marshal's management days later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Fri
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Fri
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC