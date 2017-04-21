Air marshal leaves gun in airplane bathroom

A federal air marshal on a transatlantic flight left her loaded service weapon in the airplane's bathroom, where it was discovered by a passenger who gave it to a crew member before it was returned to the federal agent, CNN has learned. The incident happened aboard Delta flight 221, which was traveling from Manchester, United Kingdom, to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 6, and was reported to the air marshal's management days later.

