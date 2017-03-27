Adele buys 4m home

Adele buys 4m home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 'Hello' singer - who is worth an estimated A 85 million - her husband Simon Konecki and four-year-old son Angelo have moved to an 18th Century manor house in East Grinstead in Sussex, South East England in order to live a "normal, unflashy" life away from the attention they would receive in London. A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Adele doesn't want to live with fellow celebrities in Chipping Norton or Primrose Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr WelbyMD 97
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... Sat Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,007,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC