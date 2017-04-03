74-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash is named by his family
Sid Samways, 74, from the Blandford area, died at the scene of the crash which occurred on the C13 Higher Shaftesbury Road near Compton Abbas Airfield around 3.40pm on Sunday. The crash involved a Ford Escort, driven by a 24-year-old man from the Shaftesbury area, and a black Kawasaki motorcycle His wife, Barbara Samways, 71, was travelling as a pillion passenger and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
