1st Brexit: Study shows Britaina s original split from Europe
It was a literal Brexit - Britain's geographical separation from mainland Europe - which newly published research reveals to have been caused by a period of slow erosion, then a cataclysmic split. Using unprecedented undersea measurements, scientists have reconstructed the geological process that carved the strait separating Britain from the European mainland, now known as the English Channel.
