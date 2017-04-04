1st Brexit: Study shows Britaina s or...

1st Brexit: Study shows Britaina s original split from Europe

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

It was a literal Brexit - Britain's geographical separation from mainland Europe - which newly published research reveals to have been caused by a period of slow erosion, then a cataclysmic split. Using unprecedented undersea measurements, scientists have reconstructed the geological process that carved the strait separating Britain from the European mainland, now known as the English Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... 13 min USA Today 1
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 1 hr slick willie expl... 118
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... Apr 1 Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC