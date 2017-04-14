14-year-old boy charged with attempting to possess machine gun
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempting to possess a Russian sub-machine gun and 100 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life. A detective said she believed the teenager's intention was to intimidate another person after using the "dark web" in a bid to obtain the lethal haul.
