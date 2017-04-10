12,000 increase in a year drives aver...

12,000 increase in a year drives average house price to new high

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

House prices reached a record high in February after increasing by A 12,000 on average over the past year, according to official figures. Property values increased by 5.8% year-on-year to reach a record of A 218,000 typically across the UK, figures compiled jointly by the Office for National Statistics , the Land Registry and other bodies show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Sun Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents Apr 7 Wildchild 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 9
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Apr 5 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC