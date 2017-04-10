12,000 increase in a year drives average house price to new high
House prices reached a record high in February after increasing by A 12,000 on average over the past year, according to official figures. Property values increased by 5.8% year-on-year to reach a record of A 218,000 typically across the UK, figures compiled jointly by the Office for National Statistics , the Land Registry and other bodies show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Apr 7
|Wildchild
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC