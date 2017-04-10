101-year-old D-Day veteran bids to se...

101-year-old D-Day veteran bids to set tandem skydive record

Bryson William Verdun Hayes, known as Verdun, will take on the 10,000ft skydive with three generations of his family. The veteran, from Croyde, north Devon, will be aged 101 and 37 days when he attempts the feat for charity on May 13. Mr Hayes, who served as a lance corporal in the Royal Signals during the Second World War, is raising money for the Royal British Legion.

Chicago, IL

