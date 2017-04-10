101-year-old D-Day veteran bids to set tandem skydive record
Bryson William Verdun Hayes, known as Verdun, will take on the 10,000ft skydive with three generations of his family. The veteran, from Croyde, north Devon, will be aged 101 and 37 days when he attempts the feat for charity on May 13. Mr Hayes, who served as a lance corporal in the Royal Signals during the Second World War, is raising money for the Royal British Legion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Sun
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Apr 7
|Wildchild
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC