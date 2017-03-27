Young Muslims, police gather on Westminster Bridge to pay tribute to attack victims
Police officers, young Muslims and other Londoners with flowers in their hands walked across Westminster Bridge, where the attack took place last Wednesday. More than 500 young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in London were part of the ceremony, according to one of the organizers.
