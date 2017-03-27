Young Muslims, police gather on Westm...

Young Muslims, police gather on Westminster Bridge to pay tribute to attack victims

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

Police officers, young Muslims and other Londoners with flowers in their hands walked across Westminster Bridge, where the attack took place last Wednesday. More than 500 young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in London were part of the ceremony, according to one of the organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 7 min Pete Townshend 51
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... 2 hr JTF 2
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,939,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC