Worthing man's lucky escape after gunshots ring out in Westminster
As two or three 'really loud' gunshots rang out in Westminster on Wednesday, Worthing-born Liam Morgan was metres away from being caught up in the terror. The 24-year-old, who lived in Chancton View Road with his family, before moving to Milton Keynes in 2015, had been at a British Lionhearts work event in the Houses of Parliament.
