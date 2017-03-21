Worthing ex-pat takes lollies to La La Land
An ex-pat ice cream man has swapped the South Downs for the sunshine of California - and is hoping British 99s, cornets and lollies will go down a treat. Bill Richards, a former Worthing businessman, will soon be selling traditional treats from vintage vans he is having specially shipped to the States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC