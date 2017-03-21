Worthing ex-pat takes lollies to La L...

Worthing ex-pat takes lollies to La La Land

Read more: Worthing Herald

An ex-pat ice cream man has swapped the South Downs for the sunshine of California - and is hoping British 99s, cornets and lollies will go down a treat. Bill Richards, a former Worthing businessman, will soon be selling traditional treats from vintage vans he is having specially shipped to the States.

Chicago, IL

