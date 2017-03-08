Woman pleads guilty to causing unnece...

Woman pleads guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to dogs

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Tyrone Times

One of the dogs involved in the case. Jennifer Wilson of Churchill Park, Portadown was banned for life from keeping any animals, fined 350 and ordered to pay costs of 969 to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, following her guilty plea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyrone Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Maher Pitches Anthony Weiner to Liberals: ... 13 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Pensioner, 78, arrested for murder of 14-year-o... Tue FireyFellow44 1
News The upside of Bill's schemes Mar 6 Captain Yesterday 6
News World News Schedule at 2200 GMT/1700 Et Mar 5 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... Mar 3 About time 489
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC