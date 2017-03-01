William joins children in blindfold c...

William joins children in blindfold challenge to help launch award programme

The Duke of Cambridge laughed and joked with children as he donned a blindfold and helped them put up a tent. William joined a team of six pupils at Llanfoist Fawr Primary School in Abergavenny, South Wales, on Wednesday, including four who were also taking part in the challenge without being able to see.

