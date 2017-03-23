Westminster killer Khalid Masood had string of convictionsScotland...

Westminster killer Khalid Masood had ...

The Westminster terrorist has been named as Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old with a string of criminal convictions including possession of a knife. Scotland Yard said Masood was not the subject of any current investigations and there was "no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack".

