Veteran charged with murder as terrorism in landmark New York City...
A white Maryland man accused of prowling the streets of New York City for a black person to "assassinate" has been charged with murder as an act of terrorism - the first time the Manhattan District Attorney's office has used the provision since the statute was changed right after 9/11. James Jackson, 28, an Army veteran from Baltimore, "prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate," Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said.
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|13 hr
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|14 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|18 hr
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 23
|Fred Mertz
|4
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
