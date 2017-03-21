UPDATED: Inquest hears two young people found dead in car accidentally inhaled exhaust fumes
TWO young people died from inhaling exhaust fumes pumped inside the souped up car they were sat in, an inquest heard. Trainee engineer Thomas Putt, 20, from Leigh and shop assistant Nikki Willis, 23, from Chelmsford, were both found dead in a car in Fox Crescent, Chelmsford, on the morning of December 5. Det Insp Rob Kirby described to the inquest how a "unique series of events" came together to cause the tragic double death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|Mar 18
|Trump is the man
|1
|Celtic music for St. Patrick's Day
|Mar 17
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|2
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|28
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Mar 10
|Ricky Ricardo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC