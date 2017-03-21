UPDATED: Inquest hears two young people found dead in car accidentally inhaled exhaust fumes

TWO young people died from inhaling exhaust fumes pumped inside the souped up car they were sat in, an inquest heard. Trainee engineer Thomas Putt, 20, from Leigh and shop assistant Nikki Willis, 23, from Chelmsford, were both found dead in a car in Fox Crescent, Chelmsford, on the morning of December 5. Det Insp Rob Kirby described to the inquest how a "unique series of events" came together to cause the tragic double death.

