UPDATED: CCTV images released as Stourbridge stabbing probe continues

POLICE have released CCTV images of people they wish to speak to about two knife attacks in Stourbridge which are thought to be linked. Officers believe the images could be the key to finding those responsible for the attacks which left two men injured The first happened at around 3.30pm after a taxi driver stopped on Hagley Road, Stourbridge, to pick up a group of two men and two women who asked to be dropped off on the Wrens Nest Estate in Dudley.

