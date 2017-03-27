UK Faces Government Decision on Deadl...

UK Faces Government Decision on Deadlocked Northern Ireland

The British government faces a deadline on whether to extend negotiations on Northern Ireland's political future or renew direct control from London. Britain's system of "direct rule" ran from 1972, the deadliest year of Northern Ireland's conflict, until the Good Friday peace accord of 1998 paved the way for the first of several Catholic-Protestant coalitions in Belfast.

Chicago, IL

