UK constitution no longer fit for purpose, say Labour leaders

The UK constitution is "no longer fit for purpose", Labour leaders have warned, as the party prepares to convene its new devolution taskforce. The group, set up by Labour to examine how to redistribute powers across the UK, will meet for the first time on the day the Prime Minister formally triggers Brexit and less than 24 hours after the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a second independence referendum.

